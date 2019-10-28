Blue Prairie Files Ch. 11 To Sell Food Ingredient Business

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT) -- Health food ingredient maker Blue Prairie Brands Inc. has filed for Chapter 11 in Delaware bankruptcy court, saying it will put its chicory root flour formula up for auction after failing to turn a profit on it as a business. In court filings submitted Sunday, Blue Prairie said the process of trying to develop its flour for the market has left it more than $3.3 million in debt, and that with its investors out of patience and the company out of cash, it was entering bankruptcy to arrange an orderly sale of its patents. “Although the debtor does not possess adequate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS