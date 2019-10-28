Rettig Wants IRS Audits To 'Touch Every Neighborhood'

Law360, Philadelphia (October 28, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Internal Revenue Service should “touch every neighborhood” in choosing which taxpayers to audit, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said Monday in Philadelphia. Chuck Rettig, the IRS commissioner, said his agency's audits should target different types of cases in order to increase voluntary compliance. (AP) The agency should be able to target different ZIP codes and types of cases in order to increase the rate of voluntary compliance, Rettig said during the 30th Annual Philadelphia Tax Conference. “When I refer to neighborhoods, I may be referring to geographic, I may be referring to ZIP codes, if you will, I may be referring...

