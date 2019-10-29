Dems Press DOJ On Feds' Lack Of Criminal No-Poach Cases

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- House Democrats asked a top Justice Department lawyer Tuesday why federal authorities have brought no criminal charges over anticompetitive no-poach deals between employers despite unveiling a plan three years ago to use criminal enforcement tools against the practice. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who chairs the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said he found it puzzling that even though the department’s antitrust arm has long signaled that criminal probes are under way into agreements among employers that make switching jobs harder for workers, no case has yet materialized in court. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim has emphasized that the agency is looking...

