PTAB Sinks Challenges To Disinfectant Lighting Patents

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has refused to review Clear-Vu Lighting's challenges to two patents covering disinfectant lighting technology, finding reason to believe that a Clear-Vu supplier that was sued years ago for infringement is an interested party. The PTAB's decision — a version of which was made public on Friday — said there is evidence that Vital Vio funded the reviews and has played a role in Clear-Vu's legal defense as the lighting company fights allegations it is infringing patents held by the University of Strathclyde. The decision is significant for Clear-Vu, because, under the law, companies cannot file a...

