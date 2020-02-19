Miami Man Gets 20 Months For Laundering Ecuador Oil Bribes

Law360, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (February 19, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge sentenced a Miami businessman to 20 months in prison Wednesday for helping to launder $4.4 million in bribes paid to officials of Ecuador's state-owned oil company through a shell company in Florida. At a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith ordered Jose Melquiades Cisneros Alarcón, 58, to serve just under two years in prison with an additional three years of probation for helping conceal and launder bribes paid to PetroEcuador official Marcelo Reyes Lopez in violation of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. The sentence departs significantly from the guidelines of 108 to 135 months,...

