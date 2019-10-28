'Bizarre' Stock Sale Hurt Bid For Just Eat, Investor Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- Cat Rock Capital on Monday blasted a Takeaway.com shareholder for allegedly purposefully selling its shares in the company in "a bizarre and uneconomic fashion" ahead of a Just Eat shareholder vote on Takeaway's planned all-stock takeover of its fellow food delivery service to make the offer less desirable. Connecticut-based Cat Rock Capital Management LP, which owns a 3% interest in Just Eat PLC, said the food delivery service's shareholders are "being directly and materially harmed" by Delivery Hero's Takeaway.com NV share sale, contending the move is aimed at pulling down Takeaway.com's share value to make the all-share acquisition of Just Eat...

