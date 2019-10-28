Consumer Groups Rip FDIC, OCC For Payday Lender Support

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Nearly two dozen consumer rights groups, small-business advocates and civil rights groups have told federal banking regulators that they were dismayed at the agencies’ decision to support a lender that “used a bank as a fig leaf” to issue a “predatory” business loan. The letter, jointly written by 21 advocacy groups including the National Consumer Law Center, Main Street Alliance, the NAACP and U.S. PIRG, criticized an amicus brief filed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency in a bankruptcy appeal in Colorado federal court. In their September amicus brief, the FDIC and...

