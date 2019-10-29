Real Estate Firm Rips Claim It Helped 'Marginalize' Developer

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 7:06 PM GMT) -- Real estate agency Knight Frank LLP is fighting back against a property developer's assertion that it helped receivers from accounting firm Menzies LLP "marginalize" the developer during the sale of a distressed £250 million ($321 million) development project in London's southwest, according to court documents. In its High Court suit, CNM Estates claims that two receivers from Menzies appointed to sell Tolworth Tower withheld information about the property's complex ownership situation and as a result sold the local landmark at a loss. The developer alleges in an amended claim filed earlier this year that Simon Carvill-Biggs and Freddy Khalastchi failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS