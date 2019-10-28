House OKs Age-Check Mandate For Online E-Cigarette Sales

Law360, Washington (October 28, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan bill to restrict online sales of e-cigarettes easily passed the U.S. House on Monday, teeing up a Senate vote on whether to require an ID check upon delivery to prevent purchases by minors. The measure — which passed on a voice vote, meaning individual "yeas" and "nays" were not recorded —would extend a 2010 law imposing age verification for online cigarette purchases to e-cigarette sales. Backers point to widespread "vaping" among young people and say the bill simply closes a loophole, as the earlier law was passed before e-cigarettes became widely available. The Preventing Online Sales of E-Cigarettes to...

