UK Soft On Corp. Tax Dodging Despite Pledge, Watchdog Says

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A three-year-old U.K. program to impose special measures on companies engaged in persistent and aggressive tax planning has so far brought no action against any offender, a tax watchdog group said in a paper being issued Tuesday. According to Tax Watch UK, which calls itself an investigative think tank focused on tax policy, the HM Revenue & Customs’ High Risk Corporates Program, launched in September 2016, has proved a failure. The group cited a June response from HMRC to its request under Britain’s freedom-of-information law for figures related to the program. According to the tax agency, whose response was provided by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS