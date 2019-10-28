Italy's UniCredit Says Breach Exposed 3M Customers' Info

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Italy-based global bank and financial services company UniCredit on Monday said it had suffered a data breach that exposed personal information from 3 million customers, including clients' names, telephone numbers and email addresses. The breach stemmed from the leak of a single compromised file generated in 2015, which contained records belonging only to the bank's Italian clients, the company said in a news release. The compromised data included names, phone numbers, email addresses and the cities in which clients were registered, the company said. UniCredit said no other personal data or bank details were exposed that would allow someone to make...

