Banks Will 'Almost Certainly' Join Libra, Facebook Exec Says

Law360, Las Vegas (October 28, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Facebook's David Marcus said Monday that he expects a rocky road over the next 12 months for the Facebook-led Libra project, but asserted his unwavering belief in its eventual success and gave a near-guarantee that banks will sign on. Speaking at the Money 20/20 conference in Las Vegas, Marcus exuded optimism in the future of the Libra digital currency and its role in helping to reach the 1.7 billion global unbanked population. He admitted that there are "a lot more hard times ahead" for the project before it gets better, however, noting that there is significant work in store for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS