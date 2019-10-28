Greensill Snags $655M From SoftBank, Acquires Fintech Co.

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:33 PM EDT) -- SoftBank’s Vision Fund on Monday injected another $655 million into Greensill to help the alternative lender finance global expansion plans and acquisitions, just as Greensill agreed to buy the fintech startup FreeUp. The capital commitment from SoftBank increases the amount Greensill has raised over the past 14 months to more than $1.7 billion, according to a statement. The cash infusion is a follow-on investment from SoftBank, which in May poured $800 million into Greensill. The money will help Greensill as it seeks global expansion as well as complementary acquisitions. In FreeUp, Greensill picks up a U.K.-based fintech start focused on the...

