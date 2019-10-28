What In-House Attys Should Know About Privilege Overseas

Law360, Phoenix (October 28, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Attorney-client privilege in international and cross-border issues can prove "very messy," according to a panel of lawyers at a conference in Pheonix Monday, and in-house counsel shouldn't assume that their communication will be privileged if they're outside of the U.S. or communicating with people who aren't within the country's borders. "That's a sobering and hard lesson for a lot of people to learn," said panelist Kerry LeMonte, associate counsel at Western Union Co., during a session on the first day of the 2019 Association of Corporate Counsel Annual Meeting. LeMonte and the other panelists said every in-house lawyer needs to be aware...

