DOL Wage Office Nets Record $322M For Underpaid Workers

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division collected a record $322 million over the last year for workers shorted on overtime, minimum wages and other compensation, the agency announced Monday. The pay-focused suboffice's fiscal year 2019 haul represents an $18 million bump from its collection over the same period last year, which was also a high-water mark. The fiscal year spanned Oct. 1, 2018, to Sept. 30, 2019. "These record-breaking numbers top the department's totals from last year, which also set records, and confirm our ongoing commitment to strong enforcement and to providing employers with the tools they need...

