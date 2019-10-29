The Funding Outlook For Soon-To-Expire Health Programs

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Funding for two dozen federal health programs will run out in the coming months, and the fate of these programs will remain in balance until President Donald Trump signs legislation to fund the government through the next year. These programs, known as health extenders, are tied to the larger debate over federal government funding as a whole, since government funding legislation will likely be the only bill to pass through Congress before these programs expire. On Sept. 27, three days before funding for all federal programs expired, Trump signed a continuing resolution to maintain level funding for the federal government through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS