Utah Judge Puts Emergency Flavored Vape Rule On Hold

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A Utah state judge on Monday temporarily blocked enforcement of the Utah Department of Health's rule that would have barred non-specialty tobacco retailers from selling flavored e-cigarettes, saying health officials had not shown a direct connection between flavored vapes and the lung injuries that precipitated the emergency rule. "The word 'flavor' does not appear anywhere in the UDOH's official analysis," Utah District Court Judge Keith Kelly wrote. "The UDOH Investigative Report does not link the recent wave of lung illnesses to flavored vape products but, instead, links the lung illnesses to these persons' use of black market THC cartridges." The UDOH's argument that young...

