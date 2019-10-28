Investor Asks Chancery For Battery Maker's Deal Docs

Law360, Wilmington (October 28, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT) -- A Highpower International Inc. investor filed a lawsuit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court seeking records related to the battery maker's go-private sale to a consortium led by its CEO, a company director, and an asset management firm to determine if there was any wrongdoing. Stockholder John Styslinger asserts he is seeking the records under Section 220 of Delaware's General Corporation Law to determine if he should file a breach of fiduciary suit against Highpower's directors, its CEO Dang Yu Pan, one of Pan's entities, and Hong Kong-based Essence International Financial Holdings Ltd. and its affiliated funds, which together are Highpower's controlling shareholders....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS