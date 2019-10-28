Duke's Appeal In NC Coal Ash Cleanup Faces Another Setback

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina administrative law judge dealt another set of blows to Duke Energy Corp. in its fight against a multi-billion-dollar cleanup of coal ash ponds in the state, ruling Monday the state's environmental regulator provided adequate notice to the company before the cleanup order. The judge rejected argument from Duke that the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality deprived the company of a "meaningful opportunity to be heard" before ordering the company to excavate nine of its biggest coal ash basins in the state. Duke says excavating the basins instead of capping them could add $4 billion to the $5.6...

