How PTAB Time Bar Law Is Evolving

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 3:38 PM EDT) -- Several recent Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions shed light on the boundaries of the statutory time bars to institution of petitions for inter partes review under U.S. Code Title 35 Section 315. These decisions touch on the type of litigation activity that triggers the statutory bars and on the appealability of the PTAB’s time-bar decisions, an issue currently pending on appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court. As PTAB proceedings often proceed in parallel with district court litigation, petitioners and patent owners alike should be aware of the scope of these bars. Section 315(a) Bars Petitioners From Filing After Challenging Validity in...

