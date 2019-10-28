USTR Considering Renewal Of China Tariff Exemptions

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Companies that received a yearlong exclusion from the first round of President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese products last year will now have the chance to extend their reprieve another year, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative announced Monday. After Trump began to apply tariff pressure on China as punishment for Beijing's intellectual property and forced technology transfer rules in July 2018, USTR rolled out a system for importers to receive exclusions from those tariffs if the products they wanted were not sufficiently available from U.S. producers. The first round of exclusions took effect on Dec. 28 and spared 31 products...

