Law Firm Leaders: Nelson Mullins' Jim Lehman

Law360 (October 30, 2019, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Jim Lehman has served as managing partner of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP since 2012. During that time, the law firm has grown from 430 attorneys in 12 offices to more than 750 attorneys in 25 offices. Jim Lehman Nelson Mullins managing partner In 2018, the law firm combined with Florida-based Broad and Cassel LLP, adding around 160 attorneys. During a recent interview with Law360, Lehman discussed the law firm's growth strategy and how he views integration, as well as his personal views on what qualities are important for a partner and what inspired him to become a lawyer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS