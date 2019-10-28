AFGE Head Takes Leave Amid Sex Harassment Investigation

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- J. David Cox has stepped aside for now as head of the American Federation of Government Employees while new allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior against him are investigated, the union said in a statement Monday. The AFGE, an affiliate of the AFL-CIO that represents 700,000 federal and Washington, D.C., government employees, issued a lengthy statement on Monday announcing a leadership shift hours after a Bloomberg Businessweek exposé included claims by 10 people who said they had either been sexually harassed by Cox or saw him acting inappropriately toward others. The union said in its statement that Cox informed its National Executive...

