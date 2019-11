MVP: Latham & Watkins' Gary E. Axelrod

Law360 (November 22, 2019, 4:26 PM EST) -- Gary E. Axelrod of Latham & Watkins LLP led Walton Street Capital in the acquisition of the Hyatt Minneapolis, represented Highgate Hospitality in multiple recent deals and guided Loews Hotels on a...

To view the full article, register now.