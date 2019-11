MVP: Paul Weiss' Scott Barshay

Law360 (November 18, 2019, 5:03 PM EST) -- Scott Barshay of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP juggled a number of billion-dollar mergers and acquisitions in the last year, including leading IBM's $34 billion acquisition of an open-source...

