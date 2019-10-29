Venezuelan National Gets 4 Years For Bribery Scheme

Law360, Miami (October 29, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- A Venezuelan national was sentenced Tuesday to just over four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to bribe officials at Venezuela's national electricity company in exchange for the awarding of nearly $60 million in procurement contracts to a co-conspirator's Florida-based companies. The prison term U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga imposed on Jesus Ramon Veroes at a hearing in Miami matched the one she handed down last month for his co-defendant, Luis Alberto Chacin Haddad. Veroes, 69, and Chacin, 54, of Miami, both pled guilty in June to one count of conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS