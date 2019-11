MVP: Skadden's Allison Schneirov

Law360 (November 27, 2019, 2:01 PM EST) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner Allison Schneirov spent the past year guiding clients like Permira and Silver Lake Partners in major domestic and international transactions, including a particularly busy...

To view the full article, register now.