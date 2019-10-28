GCs Help Set Company Culture On Workplace Harassment

Law360, Phoenix (October 28, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT) -- General counsel and other in-house lawyers are crucial corporate players in helping to set the proper tone at the top to show that their companies are serious about eliminating harassment in the workplace, speakers at a conference in Phoenix said on Monday. Underscoring that bad behavior is unacceptable and won't be tolerated, encouraging other leaders to model inclusive behavior and act immediately on any complaints, and training all employees — including the most senior managers — are among the steps that in-house counsel and their organizations can take to try to combat egregious behavior at work, according to the panelists who spoke on...

