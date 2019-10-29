Soccer Operator's Tax Fraud Evidence Too Late, Exec Says

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 11:18 AM GMT) -- A billionaire businessman on Tuesday slammed a reported decision by a soccer pitch operator embroiled in an accounting scandal to hand over materials to U.K. authorities, calling it “far too little, too late." Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley, whose company has approached Goals Soccer Centres PLC over a possible buyout, criticized reports that the five-a-side pitch operator had asked the Serious Fraud Office to investigate an apparent fraud in its accounts. Sky News reported on Monday that Goals Soccer had given the SFO a dossier of evidence in connection with a multimillion-pound "black hole." Ashley, who accused Goals Soccer of obstructing his efforts to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS