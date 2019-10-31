Bank Sued By Fintech Firm Still Can’t Block New Customers

Law360, London (October 31, 2019, 1:50 PM GMT) -- Raphaels Bank has agreed to an injunction being extended to prevent it from blocking new customers as it fights litigation brought by Sogexia, a payments services provider. Sogexia SARL argued in its claim at the High Court in London that Raphaels, a British bank, had wrongly tried to terminate its agreement with the financial technology provider over concerns that some money transfers exceeded a French legal limit. The order granted by Judge Peter Roth noted that both sides of the dispute had agreed to push the expiry date for a preliminary injunction that was granted in August out until Nov. 15,...

