ENRC Sues Journalist Over Leaks As SFO Battle Grows

Law360, London (October 30, 2019, 4:01 PM GMT) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has sued a British freelance journalist for allegedly leaking confidential information about its internal investigations, as the mining company ropes yet another individual into its battle with the Serious Fraud Office over a criminal probe. London-based ENRC has accused Mark Hollingsworth of illegally obtaining sensitive information about its efforts to root out corruption and leaking it to other journalists, according to a claim filed at the High Court on Oct. 21. ENRC alleged that Hollingsworth passed internal information to a journalist at The Times in 2011 that formed the basis of an article on how the company...

