Bowling Co. Bids To Revive Suit Against RBS Turnaround Unit

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 10:55 PM GMT) -- A U.K. bowling company on Tuesday attempted to revive its lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland alleging that the bank’s disgraced restructuring unit broke the law when it took control of the company in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Lawyers representing the former owners of Bowlplex, which ran a string of bowling alleys in the U.K., argued at a High Court hearing in London that its case against the bank had been wrongfully struck out in July 2018. The former owners allege that RBS and its indirect subsidiary West Register conspired to force them to hand over a disproportionate...

