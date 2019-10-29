Ex-Biz Partner Accused Of $1B Trickery Says He Is Victim

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 5:33 PM GMT) -- A Ukrainian businessman denied on the witness stand at a London court on Tuesday that a former partner had paid for his shares in a metals company with "sweat equity." Sergiy Taruta's testimony is part of a web of litigation in which he is suing two former partners for allegedly unpaid debts. One of them has claimed the others owed him $1 billion for buying his stake at a fraudulently fixed price. The trial at London's High Court revolves around a case brought by Taruta's former friend and metals company co-founder, Vitali Gaiduk, against Taruta and the third former partner, Oleg Mkrtchan,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS