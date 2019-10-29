Murray Energy Becomes Latest Coal Miner To File Bankruptcy

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 11:24 AM EDT) -- Saddled with billions of dollars in debt and pension liabilities, Murray Energy, the largest privately owned coal company in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 in Ohio on Tuesday, becoming the latest mining company to file bankruptcy in a declining coal market. Murray Energy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization Tuesday. Former CEO Robert Murray said the move was necessary for the company's long-term success. (AP) In its bankruptcy filings, the Ohio-based company said that while it outlasted the more than 40 other coal companies that have gone bankrupt since 2008, the ongoing decline in demand for coal has finally left...

