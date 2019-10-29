Aon Moves To Ireland To Keep EU Access As Brexit Looms

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 3:42 PM GMT) -- Aon PLC announced Tuesday it has begun the process of moving its parent company to the Republic of Ireland to allow it to stay in the European Union's single market after the U.K. leaves the bloc. The London-based insurer said it has filed a preliminary proxy statement — a document filed with authorities in advance of a shareholder vote on the question — to officially switch the jurisdiction of incorporation for its parent company from the U.K. to Ireland. The company said the decision to remain in the European single market will help it maintain a “stable corporate structure” and “capital flexibility” after...

