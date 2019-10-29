Aston Lark Buys Lloyd’s Broker With Goldman Backing

Law360, London (October 29, 2019, 4:37 PM GMT) -- Insurance brokerage firm Aston Lark said Tuesday it has bought Lloyd’s broker Protean Risk in the first of a series of planned acquisitions with new backing from banking giant Goldman Sachs. The chartered insurance broker, which was formed in 2018 when British brokers Aston Scott Group and Lark Group merged, will buy Protean Risk for an amount that it did not disclose. Protean Risk has been a broker with Lloyd’s of London, the world’s oldest specialty insurance market, since 2016. It provides services focusing on the investment and financial services industries as well as the emerging financial technology sector, Aston Lark...

