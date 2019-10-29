Kelley Drye Names First Woman As Managing Partner

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced Tuesday that the firm has selected a new managing partner who will start at the beginning of 2020 and will be the first woman to fill the role. Privacy and data protection attorney Dana Rosenfeld, who has been serving as managing partner-elect since earlier this year, will take over Jan. 1 after current managing partner Lew Rose retires, the firm said. In the role, she will oversee the day-to-day operations of the firm and work closely with its chair, Jim Carr. "Dana will be an excellent steward of Kelley Drye," Carr said in a statement....

