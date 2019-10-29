Saudi Aramco Signs String Of Deals Worth Roughly $2B

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 9:54 PM EDT) -- Saudi Aramco inked a handful of deals at Saudia Arabia's Future Investment Initiative conference that together could be worth roughly $2 billion, the energy giant and Saudi Arabia's investment authority said Tuesday. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. said it signed seven memoranda of understanding with companies from a number of different countries aimed at increasing technological efficiency in energy operations. It also announced a proposed joint venture to own and operate a power plant in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region. The agreements were signed at the Future Investment Initiative business conference in Riyadh, which has drawn high-profile attendees from around the world,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS