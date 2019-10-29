Fed. Circ. Tells PTAB To Review All Claims Of Drug Test Patent

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:27 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ordered the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday to review all challenged claims of a Rembrandt Diagnostics LP drug-testing patent, but did not rule on whether the board rightly upheld the claims it did review, highlighting a split in how the court handles such cases. The panel said the board erred by not reviewing all claims and all 13 grounds Alere Inc. raised in its petition, a requirement under the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last year in SAS Institute v. Iancu, which held that institution of review is an all-or-nothing process — the board can’t pick and...

