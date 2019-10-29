Pepper Hamilton Guides Medical Device Maker's $60M IPO

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Tela Bio, which develops materials used in soft tissue reconstruction, said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday that it expects to raise $60 million in its Pepper Hamilton-led initial public offering. Tela Bio Inc. said it plans to offer 4 million shares priced between $14 and $16, raising $60 million if its shares are priced at midpoint. The company has applied to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol TELA. Tela is a commercial-stage medical technology company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, that designs and develops tissue reinforcement materials for soft tissue reconstruction. The company's...

