'Near-Total Ban On Abortion' Blocked By Ala. Judge

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Alabama federal judge on Tuesday partially blocked a state law that would bar abortions before a fetus is viable, saying such "a near-total ban on abortion" flies in the face of U.S. Supreme Court precedent. In granting a preliminary injunction, U.S. District Judge Myron H. Thompson said the state can't enforce Alabama's abortion law as it relates to previability abortions, finding the Supreme Court has already ruled a woman has a right to an abortion before her fetus can survive outside the womb. Judge Thompson said the plaintiffs — three Alabama clinics, Planned Parenthood Southeast Inc. and an obstetrician who...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS