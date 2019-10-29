Mitsui Can't Trim Claims It Stole Irrigation System Technology

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Tuesday denied Mitsui Chemicals' bid to trim a research and development company's suit accusing it of stealing trade secrets for a plant irrigation system, saying the suit identifies a written agreement between the companies that covers the disputed ideas. U.S. District Judge James D. Whittemore rejected Mitsui Chemicals Inc.'s motion to dismiss a count for misappropriation of idea, saying in his order that Developmental Technologies LLC's complaint satisfies pleading requirements in Florida state law. “Upon review, the second amended complaint sufficiently identifies a writing, here the [nondisclosure agreement], to indicate a contract was made between the...

