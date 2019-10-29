Colo. Hemp Processor Can't Dodge Claims Over Weak CBD

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge refused to toss a lawsuit accusing a Colorado hemp processor and manufacturer of selling more than $500,000 worth of hemp that contained a much smaller percentage of CBD than advertised, saying the customer provided enough information to back up its claims. U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker said Monday that while ADM Labs and its affiliates argued the case brought by Ohio-based Commodigy OG Vegas Holdings LLC should be dismissed over jurisdictional issues, Commodigy adequately showed ADM conducted business in Ohio. But the court allowed Commodigy's breach of contract claims to be dismissed with prejudice against three...

