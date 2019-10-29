DLA Piper Says Sex Assault Accuser Was 'Willing Participant'

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The female partner who accused DLA Piper of retaliating against her when she complained about being sexually assaulted by a practice group co-leader was a “willing participant” who invited his affections to boost her career, the firm said Tuesday. Responding to a partner’s U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge, DLA Piper said the attorney’s “own emails show that she was not subject to abuse or assault” by recently ousted practice group co-leader Louis Lehot. DLA Piper's claim comes in its response to Vanina Guerrero’s U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission charge alleging the firm punished her and sheltered alleged harasser Louis Lehot...

