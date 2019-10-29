Legal Tech Download: Virtual Learning And Tech Certification

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The world of legal technology is evolving quickly, with new products coming to market in rapid succession. Recent developments include Latham’s creation of programs in which students can gain virtual experience in M&A and white collar law, the announcement of two new classes that count toward a legal technology certification at Suffolk University Law School, and a hackathon where participants developed a tool for people recently released from prison to obtain the government identification they need to thrive in society. Here, Law360 rounds up the biggest news in legal technology. Second Chance Gap Hackathon Nearly 100 students, data experts, lawyers and...

