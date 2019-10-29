How In-House Attys Can Combat Unconscious Bias

Law360, Phoenix (October 29, 2019, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Every employee has an unconscious bias that affects decision-making, a group of attorneys said Tuesday at a conference in Phoenix, and it's crucial for in-house lawyers to identify and eliminate these biases from their departments through objective initiatives and policies. From left, panelists Monica Khetarpal, Preston Hopson, Arash Mostafavipour and Jennifer Ishiguro encouraged the lawyers gathered in the audience to be aware of unconscious bias, then work to combat and correct it. (Courtesy of ACC/Scott Dressel-Martin) Though not deliberate, unconscious bias arises when attitudes, feelings, stereotypes and beliefs impact a person's judgment or understanding of others, said the group of panelists...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS