MVP: Williams & Connolly's Enu A. Mainigi

Law360 (December 2, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- Williams & Connolly LLP's Enu Mainigi helped defeat a major billing fraud case brought against CVS by the state of Texas, and she is spearheading Cardinal Health Inc.'s defense in multidistrict...

To view the full article, register now.