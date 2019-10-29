Fla. Ethics Committee Lets Judge Publish Under Pen Name

Law360 (October 29, 2019, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida ethics committee said a judge planning to publish a work of fiction under a pen name would not be violating ethics rules, as it has previously decided in similar cases of judges seeking to publish books. The state supreme court's Judicial Ethics Advisory Committee said in an opinion released on Oct. 13 that an unnamed state court judge could go ahead with a plan to publish a historical novel under a pen name, so long as the book doesn't "cast doubt upon the judge's impartiality, interfere with the performance of professional duties, or demean the judge's office." The committee...

