MVP: DLA Piper's Lynn Cadwalader

Law360 (November 25, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- DLA Piper's Lynn Cadwalader has represented clients in acquiring and developing Californian properties for high-profile, mixed-use developments valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, landing her among Law360's 2019 Hospitality MVPs....

To view the full article, register now.