Up Next At High Court: Shipwrecks And Pollution Permits

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- This Week S1, E5: Polluting The Pacific, Illegal Car Stops Your browser does not support the audio element. The U.S. Supreme Court will embark on a November argument session this week examining maritime vessels new and old, from Blackbeard's sunken flagship, Queen Anne's Revenge, to a modern tanker that spilled 260,000 gallons of crude oil into the Delaware River. Despite the nautical focus, the court will cover a wide range of legal questions, including whether states can be sued for copyright infringement and an alleged loophole to the Clean Water Act. The court will hear six oral arguments the week beginning Monday,...

